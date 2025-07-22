It was nearly a slice of pie for Italy until the Lionesses got hungry. England managed to write another dramatic chapter in their golden era under head coach Sarina Wiegman and battled back to defeat Italy, 2-1, after extra time in the 2025 UEFA Women's Euro semifinal.

The high-stakes match tested nerves, resiliency, and tactics throughout the pitch. For 96 minutes, England tiptoed across the beam of elimination, only to be rescued again by late-game substitutions. It was 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang who delivered a late game equalizer, and Chloe Kelly converted an extra-time penalty for yet another "proper England" escape act, showing off England as not just a favorite to compete with in the competition, but tournament survivors meant to outlast.

Success in tournament football is not always obtained just through skill; sometimes there are momentum swings and a bit of luck that come into play. Witnessing England's knockout round success has been like watching someone hit the jackpot on their last coin.

"It feels unbelievable. Such a great feeling. This team deserves nothing but that. Three finals on the bounce and we want more," Kelly said in her post-match interview. "This team shows resilience, but we fight back, and hopefully we can make it easier for ourselves. We don't need that panic."

No need to panic, sure. But playing better from the get-go will be imperative as either World Cup champs Spain or a revived Germany await.

England and their slow starts

Tournament long-shots Italy were playing in their first Euro semifinal since 1997. They shook off their underdog status when veteran forward Barbara Bonansea scored the opening goal 23 minutes into the game as England once again went down early. The reigning Euro champs trailed 2-0 to Sweden in the quarters and also had a 2-0 deficit to France in their opener, which they lost.

This deficit completely shifted the energy and momentum while exposing some fragile cracks in the Lionesses' backline with Leah Williamson, playing through an ankle injury, and Lucy Bronze struggled to contain some of Italy's quick counterattacks. By halftime, the Lionesses were down a goal and had failed to record any meaningful attacking scenarios in the final third. Once again, they were looking at a disadvantage with time running out.

Sarina Wiegman's late gamble pays off again

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has fielded some criticism due to a reluctance to rotate starters and lack of initiative on substitutions following England's nail-biting finish against Sweden, where they won in the quarterfinals in penalty kicks.

In almost repeat fashion, the Dutch manager waited to make more adjustments later in the game despite bringing Beth Mead on at halftime. Though Wiegman's hand was forced at the early sub, the coach said in post-game comments that forward Lauren James had hurt her ankle and the adjustment was made, and they'll reevaluate ahead of the final.

"They're [substitutions] just ready to go, and they want to have a contribution. And I think everyone accepts her role, whatever role she's given. I think what we try to do is give as much clarity about that, but also the task on the pitch when you come in and when we make a change, or when we make a shape change, and there's just so much energy," Wiegman told media after the game.

"We never give up. So until the referee whistles, has a final whistle, you have an opportunity to score a goal. And we sub to win. We had to, because we were one-nil down. Sub to win, and we played to win. It's really nice then that we get it across the line.

Kelly was given just 13 minutes to make an impact, and teenager Agyemang tapped in at the 85th minute but didn't need much more to make another statement in her development. The bench rallied to bail England out when Agyemang pounced on a rebound in the box and struck the match to all but burn out Italy's dream of reaching the final.

The teenager's star is shining through the tournament, now with back-to-back equalizers in knockout games as the former ball girl turns into a potential national hero.

"It means the world to me and I'm so grateful. I'm so grateful to God. Four years ago, I was a kid, throwing balls to some of these girls, but now I'm here playing with them. It's a great opportunity and I'm so glad I'm here," Aygemang said after the game.

"To be doing this at this level, to be helping out this team, is more than what I could have wished for, so I'm so grateful to be here. Most of these girls I haven't known for more than two months, but it shows the togetherness we have as a team."

Chloe Kelly has full-circle moment

With an opportunity to launch England through to another Euro final, Kelly stepped up to take a penalty kick in the late minutes of second extra time. Kelly was the hero of England's 2022 Euro final, scoring the game winner just inside the six-yard box off a set piece. Her heroics were on full display once again when she followed her shot against Italy goalkeeper Laura Giuliani. The keeper initially saved the penalty attempt but gave up a rebound, and Kelly was quick to react and slot the ball over the line.

There will be some who say it was luck and pass judgment on the call, but that doesn't change England's effort, and they are through to the final with a rejuvenated sense of ability.

"We have the hope, we have the belief, and we have the quality, so we just need to keep at it, and keep working hard at training to make sure we're right next weekend," Kelly said after the game.

What's next?

For Italy, the defeat marked the end of a fairytale run. The national team is ranked 13th globally, and Andrea Soncin's squad outperformed the expectations placed upon them. The Lionesses' roster depth and overall tournament DNA ultimately prevailed. They'll compete in their third consecutive major final (Euro 2022, World Cup 2023, Euro 2025) on Sunday and await the winner of Spain vs. Germany.