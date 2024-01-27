Change is coming to Anfield as the summer will bring a new manager, coaching staff and sporting director following Jurgen Klopp's announcement of his departure from the club at the close of the season. Alongside Klopp's exit, assistants Pepijn Lijnders, Peter Krawietz and Vitor Matos will also leave the club, marking the end of an era for Liverpool. Jorg Schmadtke, current sporting director, is leaving at the end of the winter transfer window.

With numerous questions already facing the Reds, one more is added to the mix: What does the future hold for forward Mohamed Salah?

Klopp, Salah, and success have been words synonymous with Liverpool over the years but after offers already came from Saudi Arabia for the Egyptian last summer, this coming summer feels like the time for potentialwholesale change. Already having rejected a bid of $162 million for Salah's services from Al-Ittihad, Liverpool could receive another offer for their star man injecting a hefty sum of cash into the club for the new manager and sporting director to go shopping with.

Liverpool and Klopp were adamant about not selling Salah at the time, but it's something that could change without Klopp being present. While Salah is under contract for a few more seasons as Liverpool's highest-paid player in their history, even those funds can't compete with Saudi offerings if Salah decides to entertain a move.



Salah has been excellent during his time at Liverpool, but he will also be 32 this year, making it likely that a Saudi offer will be Liverpool's last chance at a big payday. With Klopp leaving, it's probable that, no matter how well Liverpool are set up, they'll take a step back performance-wise from their current status of competing for silverware in four different competitions at once. When a change like that comes, it can be best to rip the band-aid off all at once instead of prolonging the rebuild by holding out hope that Salah will lead the club to glory next season.



It's not like Liverpool aren't well-equipped for life without Salah either. With Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, the Reds have a fair complement of attackers that can strike fear into any defense around the world, and they've done just that while Salah was away with Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations as well. It wouldn't be a smooth transition, as moving on from legends rarely can be, but it's one that's easier to start sooner than later.



Selling Salah in the summer would help Liverpool potentially pursue a top midfielder while also getting much-needed defensive cover to learn from Virgil van Dijk. Like Klopp leaving at the top, knowing that a structured back office can prepare well for the future, Salah leaving at the top of his game would also help provide flexibility to do so.

The Liverpool machine will march on but careful maintenance during the upcoming summer will be critical to keep the Reds as true Premier League title contenders.