With Liverpool winger Luis Diaz reportedly set to join Bayern Munich, the Reds' offseason of change continues. Arne Slot already has to figure out how to fit his new additions into the XI in order to set the team up to maintain hold of the Premier League title. Already with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Miloz Kerekez, and Jeremie Frimpong, there are plenty of new additions without even getting to the possibility of adding Alexander Isak to the attack.

But is selling Diaz the right move? The Colombian is a versatile player who can pop up on the wings or as a point striker, and in 148 appearances for Liverpool, he scored 41 goals while assisting 23 more. That's impressive production for the 28-year-old in a Liverpool shirt, but if the goal is moving Wirtz to the wing, he is able to be replaced, especially if Bayern Munich are offering the $88.1 million that is being reported. With that kind of money, over $30 million more than they paid for him, and with Wirtz, there are plenty of reasons for Liverpool to move on.

More work will need to be done to add to the striker spot, especially if Darwin Nunez moves on, but Wirtz would be expected to replace Diaz's production while having a similar ability to play off the left or through the middle of the attack. It's a risk to make a move like this, but with the teams around Liverpool improving during the transfer window, it's something that could put them over the top if Slot can figure out his rotations before the season gets underway.

Time isn't on Liverpool's side with just over two weeks until the Premier League kicks back into gear, but they'll be able to use friendlies like this one against Yokohama F. Marinos (Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network) to try out new things. Their 4-2 friendly loss to Milan last week was a chaotic match, and being able to steady the ship following that will be important while also getting to see new lineups. The results aren't important in preseason, but the process to see what Slot can do is, and that's what Liverpool will need to work through with their upcoming matches as they continue life without Diaz.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Liverpool, odds

Date : Wednesday, July 30 | Time : 6:30 a.m. ET

: Wednesday, July 30 | : 6:30 a.m. ET Location : Nissan Stadium -- Yokohama, Japan

: Nissan Stadium -- Yokohama, TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Odds: Yokohama F. Marinos +650; Draw +650; Liverpool -525

Prediction

Liverpool will get on the board quickly and be able to turn it into a winning performance facing the J League side. Getting to see Wirtz on the wing after he couldn't get on the ball in the middle will be important, as it shows the different options that Liverpool have with the young attacker, and they'll also be able to get Ekitike his first goal in a Liverpool shirt. Pick: Yokohama F. Marinos 1, Liverpool 4