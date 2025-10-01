After winning the first home Champions League match of the 2025-26 season against Antonio Conte's Napoli, Manchester City are back playing in Europe and will face AS Monaco on Wednesday at the Stade Louis-II stadium in Monaco. The home team, on the other hand, had a disappointing debut and lost 4-1 to Club Brugge the opening Champions League away game of the new season. Here's all you need to know ahead of Wednesday's game:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 1 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 1 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Stade Louis-II -- Monaco

: Stade Louis-II -- Monaco Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AS Monaco +475; Draw +380; Manchester City -205

Bet Champions League matches at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Click here to get started:

Last meeting

The last time Manchester City met AS Monaco was during the 2016-17 season when the Citizens lost on aggregate in the round of 16, two games where Kylian Mbappe showed his skills and matured his status in the sport as one of the greatest. With his first two Champions League goals, the French striker introduced himself at the highest levels of world soccer and that season brought AS Monaco in the semifinals before losing to Juventus and before his PSG move that happened the following summer, becoming the second most expensive signing in history, after Neymar Jr.'s move from Barcelona to PSG just a few weeks earlier.

Possible lineups

AS Monaco XI: Philipp Koehn; Vanderson, Thilo Kehrer, Eric Dier, Caio Henrique; Takumi Minamino, Mamadou Coulibaly, Jordan Teze, Maghnes Akliouche; Mika Biereth, George Ilenikhena.

Man City XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Rico Lewis, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake; Rodri; Savinho, Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.

Prediction

Despite losing the opening game of their European run, AS Monaco are expected to lose again in their second match against Pep Guardiola's side. PICK: AS Monaco 1, Man City 3.

Matchday 2 TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern