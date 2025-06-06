AS Roma have announced the appointment of former Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini, who signed a three-year deal with the Giallorossi until the summer 2028. Gasperini, who coached Atalanta from 2016 to 2025, and marked one of the most successful eras at the club, including the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League win, will now start a new chapter at Roma.

The Italian side, after sacking Jose Mourinho in January 2024, have hired three managers in less than one year as Daniele De Rossi, Ivan Juric and Claudio Ranieri took charge of the team in the meantime. Ranieri, who came back from retirement to lead the club, is currently a supervisor for the Friedkin family, the American owners of the Italian team, and was the one leading the search for the new manager over recent weeks, after Roma managed to make an incredible comeback and qualified for the UEFA Europa League next season after a difficult start that led the club to sack both De Rossi and Juric in less than two months. At the same time, Juric will be appointed by Atalanta in the next days to replace Gasperini, who left the team after nine years in charge.

Roma have issued the following statement. "AS Roma announces the appointment of Gian Piero Gasperini as the Club's new Head Coach. Gasperini's career is defined by its creative tactics, dedication to hard work, and exceptional player development. Both Ownership and Claudio Ranieri believe Gasperini is the right man for the mission. Welcome to the Club Mister!"

Why Gasperini was the best decision

It took months for the club and Claudio Ranieri to find the new manager, but Gasperini is definitely one of the best decisions they could have made. The former Genoa and Atalanta manager has shown over the years that he's one of the best tacticians in the league, improving young players and showing high quality of soccer in his years at the clubs. World stars like Diego Milito, Thiago Motta, Alejandro Gomez, Ademola Lookman, Rasmus Hojlund, just to name some of them, have come from the management of Gasperini, showing he can improve players and create stars that attract interest from the clubs around the world. Roma sought a coach capable of implementing a dynamic system while withstanding intense fanbase pressure, leading them to appoint an experienced manager. Gasperini's only negative experience so far was at Inter, where he only coached for a few weeks in the fall 2011 after former Brazilian manager Leonardo stepped down from his role. After a disappointing start to the 2011-12 season, Gasperini was sacked and replaced by Ranieri, the man who just hired him, on the Nerazzurri bench.