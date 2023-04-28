AS Roma host AC Milan on Saturday for what is expected to be a crucial game for the top four race. Jose Mourinho's team is currently fifth, tied on points with fourth place AC Milan, only behind thanks to the goal difference rule. With seven games left before the end of the season and with Inter vs. Lazio taking place on Sunday, the outcome of this game will likely shape the race for the Champions League spots. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Apr. 29 | Time : Noon ET

: Saturday, Apr. 29 | : Noon ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AS Roma +175; Draw +200; AC Milan +175 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

AC Milan have won four of their last six Serie A matches against AS Roma, as many victories as in the previous 16. Furthermore, it is since 1996 that the Rossoneri have not gone unbeaten in multiple league games against the Giallorossi.

AC Milan have won their last two away league games against Roma and have not had three consecutive away wins against the Giallorossi since 1990 (four in that case).

In 2023 Roma kept clean sheets in seven of the eight home league games played; over the same period, no team from Europe's top five leagues has achieved so many clean sheets at home.

Lorenzo Pellegrini has scored in the last three games played for Roma, considering all competitions; this is already his best scoring streak for the Giallorossi – against Milan he scored just one goal in Serie A, in the first match, dating back to October 2016 for Sassuolo.

With the brace in the last round of the championship, Rafael Leao is enjoying his best season in terms of goalscoring in Serie A (12 goals) – including assists he is now at 18 active participations, just one less than 19 of last season (11 goals, eight winning passes).

Prediction

AC Milan are in a much better form and Roma's injuries might have a big influence on Saturday's result. Pick: AC Milan 1, AS Roma 0.