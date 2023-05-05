AS Roma host Inter on Saturday for another key game in the race for the Champions League. AC Milan face Lazio on Saturday and Atalanta will host Juventus on Sunday making a key weekend for the top four race. Jose Mourinho meets his former club and has to win after drawing away against Monza during the week. The Giallorossi are currently seventh in the table, tied on points with AC Milan and Atalanta, two points behind Inter who are currently fourth in the league. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, May 6 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 6 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Tactical camera: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: AS Roma +215; Draw +205; Inter +140 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

Inter have remained unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches against Roma in the league, the only Giallorossi success in the period however dates back to the first match this season on October 1.

After the success in the first match, Roma could win both of their seasonal matches against Inter for the third time in the three points for a win era in Serie A, after 2016-17 (with Luciano Spalletti on the bench) and 1994-95 (with Carlo Mazzone).

Inter have scored 12 goals in their last three league games, after having scored just 10 in the previous 11 of this second leg; the Nerazzurri could score more than two goals in four consecutive Serie A meetings for the third time in the last 55 years, after 2017 and 2020.

Edin Dzeko, who scored 85 goals in 199 top-flight games for Inter after his brace against Verona, could become the fourth foreign player to score in double figures in a Serie A season after turning 36 , after Miroslav Klose, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Prediction

Inter are coming off of three consecutive wins and are in a good run, while AS Roma also have some key injuries that prevent Mourinho to have his best players available. Pick: Inter 2, AS Roma 1.