AS Roma play Juventus on Sunday for what is expected to be the most exciting clash of the weekend. Jose Mourinho's team is coming off of a surprising defeat against Cremonese away and wants to react against the Bianconeri that on the other side come from the 4-2 win against Torino last Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information



Date : Sunday, Mar. 5 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Mar. 5 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AS Roma +175; Draw +200; Juventus +175 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Teams news

AS Roma: Jose Mourinho will be on the touchline for the game with Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico after he was sent off at the beginning of the second half against Cremonese. "I'm emotional but not a madman," Mourinho told DAZN. "Something happened which explains my reaction. I have to understand if I can do something from a legal point of view. Piccinini gave me the red card, because, unfortunately, the fourth official doesn't have the ability to say what he said to me. I want to understand if there is an audio recording of what happened". Following Roma's appeal against Mourinho initial suspension for two matchdays, the Italian federation (FIGC) have suspended the review of the appeal and will resume its verification after March 10.

Juventus: Coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke about the comeback of French star Paul Pogba against Torino ahead of the match: "Paul is fit and feeling fine. I was very happy with how he entered the game against Torino. It wasn't easy after such a long time out. He still has to recover full match fitness, he doesn't have much playing time in his legs yet, but at the moment he's an excellent solution to have on the bench".

Prediction

Both sides are in the race for the top four, despite Juventus are facing a 15-point deduction. AS Roma are the favourites but it will be a close one. Pick: AS Roma 2, Juventus 1