AS Roma against Napoli is always one of the most interesting matches of the season but this time a bit more considering how well the two sides are performing in the current season so far. Napoli are the current Serie A leaders with 26 points (eight wins and two draws after ten games), while Jose Mourinho's team are fourth with 22 points (seven wins, one draw and two defeats). This match sat for Sunday will tell us much more about their ambitions. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Oct. 23 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 23 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AS Roma +185; Draw +245; Napoli +145 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

AS Roma: The Giallorossi are expected to play with Tammy Abraham and Lorenzo Pellegrini alongside one between Nicolò Zaniolo and Andrea Belotti. Key player Paulo Dybala is still out injured and he's expected to be back after the 2022 World Cup break. Jose Mourinho has to cope with the many absences, which could prove tricky.

Napoli: Luciano Spalletti has much fewer injury issues on the roster right now. The former AS Roma manager is likely to start with Hirving Lozano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to support Victor Osimhen, who is now finally fully back in the team. There is also a possibility for Giacomo Raspadori to play as a number nine against AS Roma, but the Nigerian striker is expected to take his starting role back.

Prediction

We are expecting a match full of emotions on Sunday, where anything can really happen. Expect plenty of goals. Pick: AS Roma 2, Napoli 2