The story of Tuesday's Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund was not the 2-1 score, nor was it the controversial call that took away a goal-scoring opportunity against the German squad. Instead, the focus was on an assistant referee going up to Dortmund star Erling Haaland for an autograph on his yellow and red cards after the match.

But a statement from a Romanian therapy center that helps autistic people reveals that there was some good intentions behind Octavian Sovre's eyebrow-raising move.

"The red and yellow signed cards which my kindergarten classmate Octavian donated to our SOS Autism Bihor center will be used for a noble cause," Simona Zlibut, who oversees the therapy center, said, per The Guardian.

The cards themselves will reportedly be auctioned this month to help give funding to the therapy center located in Oradea. The center serves 30 autistic people below the age of 47, and is heavily dependent on donations.

"The state gives me for my daughter 500 lei [$120.96] per month," Zlibut continued. "One cannot imagine what I can we do with this meagre sum ... we, parents, rely on donations, we auction skirts, photographs, autographs, whatever we get, to make up for the huge shortfall."

This now puts UEFA in an ethical quandary of whether the ends of raising funds for an autistic therapy center justify the means of an official asking a player for an autograph after a match. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is for certain: someone will be upset at whatever UEFA decides to do.