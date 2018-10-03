Aston Villa manager sacked a day after a fan threw a cabbage at him during a match
The police are working to find the Aston Villa fan who threw a piece of cabbage at Steve Bruce
Hell hath no fury like an angry soccer fan. Aston Villa is in the midst of a horrendous stretch of soccer, having won just one of its last 10 matches. A fan, apparently tired of the team's struggles, responded in kind by ... throwing a cabbage at manager Steve Bruce. Arguably not the most rational reaction, but it gets the point across.
Aston Villa and the police are looking to find the Cabbage Patch Kid, and Bruce is not happy about the situation.
"Unfortunately, it sums up the society we are in at the moment. There's no respect for anyone," Bruce said after Tuesday's match. "Certainly for someone like him, I'm surprised he knew what a cabbage was. I find the whole thing hugely disrespectful." As he should.
To make matters worse, Bruce was sacked by Aston Villa on Wednesday after the 3-3 draw against Preston. Chants of "we want Brucie out" rang through the stadium, and the cabbage toss was the culmination of a rough night. He's out of a job after joining the team in 2016 and Twitter, of course, couldn't help itself.
The perpetrator, luckily, appears to be willing to cooperate.
The controversy even made it onto Kardashian Twitter somehow.
Not the best day for AVFC to be sure, but with this exit, maybe it will ease the pain for Bruce a bit.
