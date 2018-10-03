Aston Villa manager sacked a day after a fan threw a cabbage at him during a match

Hell hath no fury like an angry soccer fan. Aston Villa is in the midst of a horrendous stretch of soccer, having won just one of its last 10 matches. A fan, apparently tired of the team's struggles, responded in kind by ... throwing a cabbage at manager Steve Bruce. Arguably not the most rational reaction, but it gets the point across.

Aston Villa and the police are looking to find the Cabbage Patch Kid, and Bruce is not happy about the situation.

"Unfortunately, it sums up the society we are in at the moment. There's no respect for anyone," Bruce said after Tuesday's match. "Certainly for someone like him, I'm surprised he knew what a cabbage was. I find the whole thing hugely disrespectful." As he should.

Last night, an Aston Villa fan threw a cabbage at Steve Bruce.



What is the strangest thing you have seen at a football stadium? pic.twitter.com/M2vOmK5kkD — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) October 3, 2018

To make matters worse, Bruce was sacked by Aston Villa on Wednesday after the 3-3 draw against Preston. Chants of "we want Brucie out" rang through the stadium, and the cabbage toss was the culmination of a rough night. He's out of a job after joining the team in 2016 and Twitter, of course, couldn't help itself.

The football was that bad the crowd were begging to "Lettuce out" — Mark Ashall (@Markashall) October 3, 2018

Whether they’re successful or not romaines to be seen. — Robbie Gaston (@robbiegaston) October 3, 2018

Please lettuce know how they get on — Nick Coppack (@nickcoppack0) October 3, 2018

To be fair they are going through a difficult patch. — Vito Spatafore (@VitoSpatafore) October 3, 2018

The perpetrator, luckily, appears to be willing to cooperate.

I was thrown near the bench and Bruce asked me if I could play CB. #avfc — Aston Villa Cabbage (@AstonCabbage) October 2, 2018

I’m here if the police want to talk — Aston Villa Cabbage (@AstonCabbage) October 3, 2018

The controversy even made it onto Kardashian Twitter somehow.

My club uses a cabbage as a form of attack https://t.co/Fr6zNyARsi — Jake (@NooneAVFC) October 2, 2018

Not the best day for AVFC to be sure, but with this exit, maybe it will ease the pain for Bruce a bit.