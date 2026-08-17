Aston Villa preview: Can Unai Emery's side weather a return to Champions League after selling Morgan Rogers?

One of the grand old institutions of English football, Aston Villa have slowly reestablished themselves towards the top of the pyramid in recent years and, despite what they view as a financial handbrake limiting their forward momentum, go into 2026-27 ready to compete in both the Premier League and Champions League.

A place in the latter competition was their reward for a glorious May night in Istanbul, Freiburg downed emphatically as Aston Villa lifted the Europa League, their first continental title since they won the European Cup and Super Cup in 1982 and their first major honors of any type in 30 years. Since then a defeat by the odd goal in three to Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain has offered hope that, even after a turbulent summer, they can compete against the best. Would that include over a 38-game domestic season? Since returning to the top flight in 2019, fourth has been their ceiling, but at a time of upheaval across the league, there might be an opportunity to swing up the table.

Why you should root for them

Villa are a proper club, proud representatives of the United Kingdom's second city of Birmingham and a club with an exceptional history dating back to the foundations of the Football League. They have been competing for silverware since day one, perhaps then it is no wonder that they attract a certain type of august character, whether it be Hollywood royalty (Tom Hanks) or actual royalty. Prince William was among those going wild at Besiktas Stadium earlier this summer.

Given the financial stratification of football, you probably shouldn't get on the Villa bandwagon if it's the biggest prizes that you're hunting. Then again, you never know, and how sweet would it be to see this team take down some even bigger giants?

Is this team good?

Certainly, but there is a strange quality to Aston Villa's goodness. They are much, much better than their analytics would suggest they ought to be. Since Unai Emery's appointment in October 2022, this team ranks 11th in the Premier League with a non-penalty expected goal difference (the quality of the shots they have taken versus the shots they have allowed) of almost exactly zero. In shot value terms, they are as close as the league gets to bang average. During Emery's time in charge, only Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal have accrued more points.

In general, one might expect Villa's actual results to gravitate closer to their expected goals, and there was a brief stage at the start of last season where it looked like real trouble was afoot. And yet Emery has been finding a way to get results for so long that you have to assume that there is something in this team that the xG isn't spotting.

What has changed?

It is Aston Villa in the off-season; a lot has changed. Such is this club's place in the world. To the chagrin of the hierarchy and many of their supporters, financial regulations at both a Premier League and UEFA level leave Villa with little breathing room most summer, a function of the fact that in the last season for which we have revenue for every club (2024-25) they were earning around $150 million less than the least successful of the 'big six.'

As such, they find themselves vulnerable to predatory moves from their richer counterparts. Manchester United bought out Youri Tielemans' contract for less than $50 million, a snip compared to what some of his former teammates have gone for and might end up going for. Morgan Rogers set Chelsea back a record fee for a British player at nearly $160 million, and at the time of writing, Arsenal are pushing to secure the services of Ezri Konsa, for whom Villa want over $80 million. It has not just been the Premier League's wealthiest hoovering up talent from Villa Park, with Lucas Digne returning to Paris Saint-Germain and Roma paying up after Donyell Malen's impressive loan spell in the Eternal City. Juventus are also in talks over a deal for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Parma's Zion Suzuki lined up as a replacement. Then there is the potentially lengthy absence of Amadou Onana, who tore his ACL during the World Cup. His absence will be keenly felt.

There are still hallmarks of this great Villa side dotted around Emery's XI: Pau Torres in control at the back, Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn the midfield engine, Ollie Watkins on a shallow downslope. The vibe, though, is the Ship of Theseus midway through its latest round of repairs. Joao Gomes might be the one to take the helm in midfield, but it is Johan Manzambi who is the most fascinating recruit, the star of Freiburg's run to the Europa League final, a curious mix of final third output, dribbling and interceptions with precious few of the qualities you associate with an actual midfielder.

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The 20-year-old could serve as something of a successor to Rogers in Emery's boxy midfield, getting back into shape out of possession and taking swings from range when Villa are on the attack. It is hard to know if a 20-year-old who is new to the Premier League can make that work. It isn't just that there are so few comps of this profile as a successful player; there are few comps for Manzambi, full stop.

If he were to be a success, though, then the first flushes of the next Villa attack would be emerging. If Alejandro Garnacho can settle away from the spotlight, then he could add verve and speed to an attack that might also be boosted by the presence of Brian Madjo, another of the most fascinating players in the Premier League this season. Born in Enfield, north London, Madjo was the subject of a tussle between Villa and FIFA that went all the way to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after his signature from Metz in January. Having made three appearances for the Luxembourg national team (he has since switched allegiance to his homeland England), he was considered an international signing and as such only eligible to play in friendlies until he turns 18.

Villa's eventual success in their appeal seemed all the more profound last week when Madjo became the youngest player ever to score in the UEFA Super Cup, giving PSG defenders an almighty fright as he took six shots worth 1.22 xG. Though injury may keep him out early in the season the 6ft 4in, 100 kg striker with impressive feet when his back to goal could be an almighty handful for Premier League defenders, easing the pressure on Watkins in the process.

Expectations for 2026-27

Given the above, one might think that this season would be one Villa drop away from the top four or five tussle as they rebuild. Perhaps not. They will need to deepen their squad in anticipation of the Champions League load, but this season they are fortunate that so many other teams look to be in transition. Though Rogers, Tielemans and Digne combined for nearly 10,000 minutes last season, Villa still have the rest of a strong spine and do not have to weather the storms that come with a change of management. Another year of Champions League football in 2027-28 seems eminently possible for Emery and company.