Aston Villa superfan Prince William goes nuts at Wembley after club earns Premier League promotion

Aston Villa had itself quite the day on Monday as the club earned promotion to the Premier League. Perhaps no Villa fan was more excited than Prince William. He was at Wembley Stadium for Aston Villa's 2-1 win over Derby County in the EFL Playoff final to end three years in the Championship, and it was a goal in each half that guided the club to victory.

Prince William was in the stands with former Villa player John Carew. The 36-year-old Duke of Cambridge was seen celebrating and rightfully so. Take a look:

Prince William and John Carew enjoyed that!



Aston Villa are back in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/ghToTeAMz3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 27, 2019

Villa is one of England's biggest clubs historically, and this is a team that deserves to be in the top flight representing the country's second biggest city in Birmingham. Prince William has long been a Villa fan and has spoken about going to Villa Park as a child. So what a day this was for him.

Equally excited, though not confirmed, has to be fellow Villa superfan actor Tom Hanks. The legendary actor Tweeted this past weekend that he would be bleeding "claret and blue" on Monday for the game.

On Monday I will bleed claret and blue for Aston Villa. One match away for a return to the Premier League. Up the Villa! Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) May 25, 2019

His celebration is probably a bit like this:

Tom Hanks House rn pic.twitter.com/J6vRbMpyQG — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) May 27, 2019

What a sport - one that brings joy to part of the Royal family and cinema royalty at the same time.