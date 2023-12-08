Could this week prove that Aston Villa belong among the genuine elite of the 2023-24 Premier League? Fresh from their deserved victory over Manchester City in midweek, Unai Emery's side will be bidding to make it two wins from two against last season's best sides when they welcome Arsenal to Villa Park. The Gunners were put through the ringer on their last visit to Birmingham before two late goals earned them a thrilling 4-2 victory, the last league match Villa have lost at home.

If the hosts were to extend their home league winning streak to 15 they would not only have set a new best record in their illustrious history, but they would have firmly catapulted themselves into the mix at the top of the table. Whether that will last for a further 22 games would still be up for debate, but no one could then doubt that Villa are a serious Premier League force once more. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, December 9 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Villa Park -- Birmingham, United Kingdom

Villa Park -- Birmingham, United Kingdom TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (free trial)

NBC | fuboTV (free trial) Odds: Aston Villa +220; Draw +275; Arsenal +100

Storylines

Aston Villa: For two key figures at Villa Park, the visit of Arsenal offers a chance to show old colleagues how much they have grown. The impact made by Emery has been well-recounted in recent days but a vital cog in his recent success has been the form of Emiliano Martinez. The World Cup winner ranks third in goals prevented so far this season, with a league average shot stopper between the posts Villa would have conceded four more than the 20 they have let in so far.

Martinez hardly had to be at his best on Wednesday night though, as Villa delivered an authoritative display to beat treble winners City with ease. It is the sort of triumph any team would be entitled to wallow in, but that is not something Emery will allow. "We have to be happy and we have to be focused," he said. "The match on Wednesday is finished. We enjoyed it that moment with our supporters in Villa Park, but now we have to focus 100% on the match tomorrow."

Arsenal: Of these two sides, it was the Gunners who looked more likely to drop points in midweek, needing a last-minute strike from Declan Rice to earn them a thrilling 4-3 win at Luton Town. That late triumph came at a cost for Mikel Arteta, however, with the officials deeming his 97th minute exuberance to be worthy of a yellow card that means he will have to serve a touchline ban at Villa Park. "When you get those moments in sport, you should be able to [celebrate], said Arteta, "but I understand as well there are certain boundaries and you have to respect them, such as when you are in an away ground. But if I was given the chance, I would be there jumping."

Crucially for a match where they could be facing the pace of Leon Bailey or Moussa Diaby down the Villa right, Arsenal will have to do without Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a calf issue. In his absence Arteta can choose between Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko at left back, the latter a better choice if Arsenal intend to impose themselves on Villa Park but one whose defensive weaknesses can be exploited.

Prediction

Vila's winning run may come to a halt but expect this to be a game where they reaffirm that they can go toe to toe with the best of the best. PICK: Aston Villa 1, Arsenal 1