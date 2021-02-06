Aston Villa are up to eighth in the Premier League after a 1-0 win over Arsenal thanks to Ollie Watkins' goal within the opening two minutes at Villa Park on Saturday. Bertrand Traore teed up the 25-year-old and he scrambled the ball in past debutant Maty Ryan. The visitors tried to create what they could, but Villa stood firm and Emiliano Martinez and Tyrone Mings were particularly stout.

Some takeaways.

Victorious Villa

In keeping with their current form, Villa followed up a loss with a win to continue their gradual push for European qualification. Watkins took the first chance that came the way of Dean Smith's men and then the Villans produced a committed defensive display that snuffed out most of the danger that Mikel Arteta's men could muster.

Abject Arsenal

For all of their possession, the Gunners were limited to a handful of shots on target by Villa's back line and Arteta's changes were not sufficient to bring about the equalizer. The Londoners were all too often sloppy in possession and not purposeful enough going forward with Willian's second half introduction and lack of contribution symptomatic of their struggles.

Magnificent Mings

Sometimes questioned for his lapses in concentration but rarely for his leadership and influence, the England international delivered a performance of the highest quality with a number of key tackles and interceptions. Mings snuffed out a number of promising Arsenal opportunities before they could come to fruition and was part of a very good back line showing from Smith's side.



Odegaard optimism

Introduced late on, the Norwegian star showed glimpses of his quality and offered the Gunners a taste of what is potentially to come at the Emirates. If Odegaard is as good as his cameo here suggested that he could be, then Arteta's attackers will have more chances offered to them than they managed against Villa.

Excellent Emiliano

Martinez left Arsenal for Villa with a heavy heart and completed a bittersweet double over his former clubs with a handful of very good saves as the home defense held firm to deny the Gunners. He has been worth every penny so far and continues to have a tangible impact on results and the Villans' rise up the Premier League table after last season's brush with relegation.