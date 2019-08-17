Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday

Bournemouth will challenge Aston Villa on the road at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park.

Last Saturday, neither Bournemouth nor Sheffield United could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 tie. Aston Villa had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a 1-3 hit to the loss column at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Bournemouth will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.