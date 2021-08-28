Brentford have had a strong start to the first Premier League season in their history. They've taken four points from their first two matches, and look to keep their season on the right path against an Aston Villa side still trying to find their feet after losing Jack Grealish

Who's Playing

Brentford @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Brentford 1-0-1; Aston Villa 1-1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Brentford is staying on the road on Saturday to face off against Aston Villa at 10 a.m. ET Aug. 28 at Villa Park. On Saturday, Brentford and Crystal Palace ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw a solid follow-up for the Bees after their shock victory over Arsenal in the opener.

Meanwhile, Villa kept a clean sheet against Newcastle United on Saturday and took the game 2-0, recovering nicely after they stumbled in their first match of the season against Watford. After their draw, Brentford will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last two years.