Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game
Who's Playing
Aston Villa (home) vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (away)
Current Records: Aston Villa 2-4-2; Brighton & Hove Albion 2-3-3
What to Know
Aston Villa's and Brighton & Hove Albion's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 9. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Both clubs seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Villa made easy work of Norwich City two weeks ago and carried off a 5-1 win. Meanwhile, Brighton got themselves on the board against Tottenham Hotspur, but Tottenham never followed suit. Brighton captured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Spurs. Tottenham can consider this payback for the 1-0 defeat they dealt Brighton the last time the teams encountered one another April.
Brighton are 2-3-3 (nine points) and the Lions are 2-4-2 (eight points), so if the Lions win they will leapfrog Brighton in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
