The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 5-0-1, Aston Villa 4-0-2

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: USA Network

USA Network Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Aston Villa will be playing at home against Brighton & Hove Albion at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Aston Villa is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Last Sunday, Aston Villa never let their opponents score. They had just enough and edged Chelsea out 1-0. Ollie Watkins scored the team's lone goal at minute 73.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion faced off against Bournemouth for the first time this season, and the Seagulls walked away the winners. They took their match against Bournemouth on Sunday 3-1. It was an even better day for Kaoru Mitoma as he scored two goals for his team.

Aston Villa has been performing well recently and they've won four of their last five contests. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 1-2-3 Chelsea and 2-1-2 Crystal Palace (Aston Villa's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 34.2% over those games). Brighton & Hove Albion's victory on Sunday bumped their record up to 5-0-1.

Aston Villa skirted past Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous matchup back in May 2-1. Will Aston Villa repeat their success, or does Brighton & Hove Albionhave a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Aston Villa is a slight favorite against Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +147 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Aston Villa has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Brighton & Hove Albion.