The Premier League returns to action this Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Brighton & Hove Albion @ Aston Villa
- Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2-5; Aston Villa 3-7-1
What to Know
Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion are even-steven against one another since October of 2019 (1-1-2), but likely not for long. Villa will take on Brighton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park after a week off. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game could be decided by whoever gets on the board.
Two weeks ago, the Lions fell a goal short of Southampton, losing 1-0.
Speaking of close games: Brighton and Newcastle United tied 1-1, good for one point each.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Allowing an average of 1.82 points per game, Villa hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming match.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- TV: NBCSN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Aston Villa +140, Draw +230, Brighton +205
Series History
Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion both have one win in their last four games.
- Feb 13, 2021 - Aston Villa 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Nov 21, 2020 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Aston Villa 1
- Jan 18, 2020 - Aston Villa 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Oct 19, 2019 - Aston Villa 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1