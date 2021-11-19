The Premier League returns to action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2-5; Aston Villa 3-7-1

What to Know

Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion are even-steven against one another since October of 2019 (1-1-2), but likely not for long. Villa will take on Brighton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park after a week off. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game could be decided by whoever gets on the board.

Two weeks ago, the Lions fell a goal short of Southampton, losing 1-0.

Speaking of close games: Brighton and Newcastle United tied 1-1, good for one point each.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Allowing an average of 1.82 points per game, Villa hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming match.

How To Watch

Who: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Online streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

fuboTV (try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Aston Villa +140, Draw +230, Brighton +205

Series History

Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion both have one win in their last four games.