Aston Villa vs. Chelsea: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Chelsea 14-9-6; Aston Villa 7-17-4

What to Know

This Saturday, Aston Villa is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of two goals per contest. They will take on Chelsea at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Villa staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

The Lions have to be aching after a bruising 4-0 defeat to Leicester City on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chelsea got themselves on the board against Everton on Sunday, but Everton never followed suit. Chelsea made easy work of Everton and carried off a 4-0 win. That four-point margin sets a new team best for Chelsea on the season.

In the teams' previous meeting last December, Villa and Chelsea were neck-and-neck, but Villa came up empty-handed after a 2-1 loss. Maybe Villa will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

Who: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chelsea won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.