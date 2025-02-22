Only separated by four points, Chelsea and Aston Villa meeting in the Premier League could have quite an impact on the Champions League places. The Blues have struggled to find their form in Premier League play while Aston Villa have dealt with Champions League play, but moments like this are times when those competitions need to be put behind them to succeed in the league.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Feb. 22 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 22 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Villa Park -- Birmingham, England

: Villa Park -- Birmingham, England TV: NBC | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

NBC | Fubo TV (Try for free) Odds: Aston Villa +165;Draw +250; Chelsea +150

Storylines

Aston Villa: It's only a matter of time until some of the best attacking sides in the league meet. This has all the makings of a great match, but Villa will be without key players. Pau Torres, Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana and Axel Disasi will all miss out on this match while Ezri Konsa and Leon Bailey will be game time decisions to take part in the clash.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Emi Martinez, Lucas Digne, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Andres Garcia, Jacob Ramsey, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, Donyell Malen, Morgan Rodgers, Ollie Watkins

Chelsea: The struggle to find a nine continues for Chelsea. Nicolas Jackson currently has a thigh injury and the Blues will be able to navigate time without him while figuring out the balance of this season. Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile will also miss out as Enzo Maresca will need to make further changes.

Chelsea predicred XI: Filip Jorgensen, Marc Cucurella, Levi Cowill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Reece James, Enzo Fernandes, Moises Caicedo, Jadon Sancho, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Christopeher Nkunku

Prediction

Given how close these two sides are, the points will be shared in a close fought affair. Pick: Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 1