Aston Villa attempt to avenge their loss in the FA Cup when they host Chelsea on Saturday in a 2023-24 English Premier League matchup. Aston Villa (20-6-8) edged Chelsea 1-0 in their first meeting of the Premier League season but dropped a 3-1 decision to the Blues in the fourth round of the FA Cup in February. The Villans are riding a three-game unbeaten streak in league play after defeating Bournemouth 3-1 last weekend. Chelsea (13-8-11), who lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals, had their eight-game EPL unbeaten streak halted with a 5-0 setback at Arsenal on Tuesday.

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea money line: Villans +115, Blues +210, Draw +270

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea over/under: 3.5 goals

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea spread: Villans -0.5 (+110)

AV: The Villans have won four of their last five home matches across all competitions

CHE: The Blues have won seven of their last nine EPL games at Villa Park

Why you should back Aston Villa

The Villans are looking to strengthen their hold on a top-four spot in the Premier League table as they are six points ahead of Tottenham for fourth place but have played two more games. Aston Villa have one of the top offensive players in the league in Ollie Watkins, who ranks third with 19 goals and leads the EPL with a career-high 12 assists. The 28-year-old forward has netted three tallies over his last three league matches and scored the lone goal in the victory against Chelsea last September.

Meanwhile, Leon Bailey appears to have broken out of his funk, as he has converted in back-to-back Premier League contests following a six-game drought. The 26-year-old Jamaican winger has set career highs in both goals and assists this campaign, netting 10 tallies and notching nine assists, which tie him for fourth in the league. Midfielder Morgan Rogers, who joined Aston Villa in February, has scored in two of his last three matches after going without a goal in his first six with the club. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues expect to regain the services of Cole Palmer, who sat out the loss to Arsenal due to illness. The 21-year-old midfielder is even with Manchester City's Erling Haaland for the Premier League lead with 20 goals and has converted in four of his last five league matches, netting half of his tallies in that span. Palmer, who also is tied for fourth in the EPL with nine assists, scored four goals in his last league contest - a 6-0 victory on Apr. 15 against Everton.

Nicolas Jackson has netted 10 tallies for the Blues this season, his first with the team after converting 12 times for Villarreal of the Spanish La Liga in 2022-23. The 22-year-old striker from Senegal went three games without landing on the scoresheet before recording a goal and an assist in the triumph over Everton. Jackson also converted for the Blues in their FA Cup victory against Aston Villa, along with midfielders Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez. See which team to pick here.

