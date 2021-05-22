Sunday will be the final day of the Premier League season and while Chelsea cannot finish any higher than third, they could still drop out of the UEFA Champions League qualification positions and into the Europa League berths. Hosts Aston Villa can close the gap on Leeds United with a win, but will not be able to finish in the top half of the table after their recent loss of form. Villa Park has not been the happiest of hunting grounds for clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal and the return of fans, as well as Jack Grealish's improving form and fitness, could make this tough for Chelsea.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, May. 23 | Time: 11 a.m. ET

Sunday, May. 23 | 11 a.m. ET Location: Villa Park -- Birmingham, England

Villa Park -- Birmingham, England TV: NBC

Odds: AVFC +550; Draw +340; CFC -200

Storylines

AVFC: Six losses from their last 13 cost Villa a run at Europe and they have generally fared better away from home than at Villa Park this season with victories against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal as Dean Smith's men built on last season's final day survival. A win would be a positive note to finish a frustrating feeling that shows progress in the table, yet feels like a missed opportunity due to the poor form of the past few months. Also, it finished 1-1 at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.

CFC: Despite their losses to West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal, Thomas Tuchel's men remain in good form overall with the Champions League final against Manchester City to come. However, if the German is to guarantee a UCL return via the league, then it must be a win in Birmingham with Liverpool and Leicester City just a point behind.

Prediction

A score draw that leaves the Blues' UCL hopes at the mercy of results elsewhere. Pick: Villa 1-1 Chelsea.