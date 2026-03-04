It was a strong start to life at Chelsea for new manager Liam Rosenior, but fast forward and the Blues have failed to win in three consecutive Premier League matches while falling out of the top four. Things won't get any easier either with a trip to face Aston Villa on the horizon while trying to get back on track. Chelsea will also be without Pedro Neto for Wednesday's match after he was red-carded in their loss to Arsenal last weekend.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, odds

Date : Wednesday, March 4 | Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, March 4 | : 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Villa Park -- Birmingham, England

: Villa Park -- Birmingham, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Aston Villa +190; Draw +250; Chelsea +138

No matter who the manager has been, discipline has been an issue for Chelsea as their seven red cards in Premier League play is only two off the record for the most in a season. That's a joint record held by Queens Park Rangers in 2011-12 and Sunderland in 2009-10, not particularly teams who Chelsea would like to share history with. It's a strange issue to plague the Blues since it should be easy to tone down aggression but it's one that has been costing them results left and right.

Down to sixth in the league now, Chelsea are six points behind their opposition, Aston Villa, while also needing to keep an eye on FA Cup and Champions League play during their next few matches. Villa have also cooled down as they've fallen out of the title race with only one win in their last five matches. Something has to give in a match where both teams need all three points, but if stars don't step up, it'll be easier said than done.

Thomas Tuchel's eyes will also be on the clash, considering its importance for the English national team. Cole Palmer hasn't scored from open play in four consecutive matches in all competitions, while Ollie Watkins has gone six matches without finding the back of the net. Given these performances, it should come as no surprise that these sides have struggled, but if either are going to qualify for the Champions League next season, they'll need more from their stars.