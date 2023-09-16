The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Crystal Palace 2-1-1, Aston Villa 2-0-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Villa Park

Villa Park TV: Peacock

What to Know

Crystal Palace will head out on the road to face off against Aston Villa at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Since Crystal Palace's last six matches have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton combined for 15 shots on goal last Sunday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Crystal Palace had just enough and edged Wolverhampton out 3-2. The score was all tied up 0-0 at the break, but Crystal Palace was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa can only go 1-1 at best against Liverpool this season after their first game last Sunday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Aston Villa as they lost 3-0 to Liverpool.

Crystal Palace fell just short of Aston Villa by a score of 1-0 in their previous matchup back in March. Can Crystal Palace avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Aston Villa is a solid favorite against Crystal Palace, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -111 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Aston Villa has won 4 out of their last 8 games against Crystal Palace.