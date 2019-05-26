Aston Villa vs. Derby County: EFL Playoff final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Just one spot remains in next season's Premier League, and it's through the EFL Playoff final. On Monday at Wembley Stadium in London, it's Aston Villa vs. Derby County with promotion on the line in the biggest game of the year for either team. Villa, a Premier League mainstay, looks to return to the top flight after two seasons away. Meanwhile, Frank Lampard could be on the verge of getting Derby up to the Premier League after just one season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

EFL Playoff final: Aston Villa vs. Derby

Date : Monday, May 27



: Monday, May 27 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium



: Wembley Stadium TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Aston Villa +120 / Derby +240 / Draw +225

Storylines

Aston Villa: Villa as beaten Derby twice this season, so can the team do it again? A defense that at times looks really weak must step up against a Derby attack that was on fire at Leeds in the semifinal second leg. Jack Grealish will have his hands full in the middle against a physical midfield of Derby, but there's no doubt that was Villa has in attack is superior to that of Derby, with this team entering as the slight favorite.

Derby: Keep an eye on Harry Wilson. The Welsh winger is on loan from Liverpool and is really highly regarded. Premier League teams are going to be fighting for him this summer as minutes will be limited at Anfield, and he could be the difference maker for Derby. He has 46 appearances for the club this summer and 17 goals.

Aston Villa vs. Derby prediction

Derby has serious momentum and Lampard pulls if off in stunning fashion.

Pick: Derby (+240)