Aston Villa vs. Derby County score, live updates: Premier League spot on the line in EFL Playoff final

Premier League promotion is on the line Monday at Wembley Stadium in London as Derby County and Aston Villa face off in the EFL Playoff final. It's the final game of the season for both, who managed to finish between third and sixth place in the Championship to qualify for the promotion tournament. Aston Villa beat West Brom in the semifinals, while Frank Lampard and Derby beat Leeds United.

It's one game, 90 minutes and potentially more, to return to the most important league they can reach.

Aston Villa enters this game as the favorite having beaten Derby in both of their meetings this season, setting up another tough task for Lampard and company. The former Chelsea star is in his first season as Derby's boss, with promotion in his first season being the ultimate goal.

You can see the match on ESPN+.

