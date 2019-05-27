Aston Villa vs. Derby County score: Villa promoted to Premier League as McGinn scores winner in EFL Playoff final

After three seasons, Villa is back in the top flight

Aston Villa is back where it belongs -- in the Premier League. On Monday, the club beat Derby 2-1 in the EFL Playoff final at Wembley Stadium to receive promotion to the Premier League after three seasons away from the top flight. A goal on either side of half time gave Villa the win, earning the team's third victory over Derby this season and dashing the hopes of Frank Lampard to earn promotion in his first season as Derby's manager. 

It was a diving effort from Anwar El Ghazi just before half time that produced the winning goal. The Dutch international, on loan from French club Lille, tucked inside his defender and looked to put his head on the ball, but it hit his back and went in. Take a look:

Then just before the hour mark, John McGinn scored with his head after a poor error from Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos. A shot from El Ghazi was blocked high into the air, and Roos went to grab the ball but did so poorly, allowing McGinn to get a touch on it and double the lead.

Derby couldn't recover, getting just one goal from Marty Waghorn with nine minutes go to as Villa had to hold off a late charge. Villa returns to the Premier League next season. From 1975 to to 2016, Villa was in the top flight for every season but one. 

Norwich City and Sheffield United, the top two teams in the Championship table, also earned promotion to the Premier League for next season.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories