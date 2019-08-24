Aston Villa vs. Everton Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Friday's Premier League game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Aston Villa vs. Everton soccer game
Aston Villa will square off against Everton at 3 p.m. ET this past Friday at Villa Park. Villa continues their travels as they hit the road for the second straight match.
Last Saturday, they fell a goal short of Bournemouth, losing 1-2. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Villa.
Everton left their first contest against Watford this season with a spring in their step. It was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but Everton made off with a 1-0 win over Watford. Watford can consider this payback for the 0-1 loss they dealt Everton the last time the teams encountered one another.
Everton's victory lifted them to 1-0-1 (four points) while Aston Villa's defeat dropped them down to 0-2 (zero points). We'll see if Everton can repeat their recent success or if newcomer Villa bounce back and reverse their fortune.
-
Barca vs. Betis preview
Ernesto Valverde's team goes for its first win of the season
-
Juve vs. Parma preview
The Serie A kings open up on the road without Maurizio Sarri
-
Bayern vs. Schalke preview
Bayern Munich and Schalke are both searching for their first win of the German season
-
Real Madrid vs. Valladolid preview
Los Blancos play their first match at home this season
-
Ranking the best MLS rivalry names
Taking a look at the heated battles that have shaped the MLS landscape
-
Complete Premier League schedule
The second matchday of the 2019-20 Premier League season is almost in the books