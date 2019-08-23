Aston Villa vs. Everton updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Friday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Aston Villa vs. Everton soccer game
Aston Villa will take on Everton at 3 p.m. ET this coming Friday at Villa Park. Aston Villa continues their travels as they hit the road for the second straight matchup.
Last Saturday, they fell a goal short of Bournemouth, losing 1-2. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Aston Villa.
Everton left their first contest against Watford this season with a spring in their step. It was a tight match that could have gone either way, but Everton made off with a 1-0 win over Watford . For Everton, this is just revenge for the 0-1 loss they suffered against Watford the last time they faced one another Feb. 9.
Everton's victory lifted them to 1-0-1 (four points) while Aston Villa's defeat dropped them down to 0-2 (zero points). We'll see if Everton can repeat their recent success or if newcomer Aston Villa bounce back and reverse their fortune.
