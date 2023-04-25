Aston Villa look to avenge a loss earlier this season when they host Fulham in a 2022-23 English Premier League match on Tuesday. Aston Villa (15-6-11) came up empty when they visited Fulham in October, losing a 3-0 decision. The Villans enter the rematch on a roll, however, as they have recorded seven wins and a pair of draws over their last nine contests. Fulham (13-6-12) also have been playing well as they posted 3-1 and 2-1 victories against Everton and Leeds United, respectively, in their last two outings.

Aston Villa vs. Fulham money line: Aston Villa -130, Fulham +350, Draw +265

Aston Villa vs. Fulham over/under: 2.5 goals

Aston Villa vs. Fulham spread: Aston Villa -0.5 (-135)

AVL: The Villans have posted four consecutive clean sheets at home

FUL: The Cottagers have allowed at least one goal in seven straight matches

Why you should back Aston Villa



Since suffering a 4-2 loss to Arsenal on Feb. 18, the Villans have outscored their opponents 17-3 during their nine-game unbeaten streak. They had won five consecutive matches before playing to a 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday. Midfielder Douglas Luiz earned Aston Villa a point by converting in the 87th minute of that contest.

Ollie Watkins will be looking to begin another goal-scoring streak after being blanked on Saturday. The 27-year-old forward scored in each of his previous four matches and has recorded 11 of his team-leading 14 goals over his last 13 games. Watkins also tops the team with six assists, while Argentinian winger Emi Buendia has netted five goals after scoring only four times in 35 matches last season. See which team to back here.

Why you should back Fulham

The Cottagers have produced five goals over their last two contests after registering a total of three during their losing streak. Leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic (11 goals) remains out of the lineup due to suspension, but Fulham has seen an unlikely source pick up the offensive slack of late. Winger Harry Wilson, who failed to convert in his first 20 games of the season, has scored in each of his last two outings.

Fulham also hopes to receive some production from forward Bobby Reid and midfielders Andreas Pereira and Manor Solomon, who have scored four goals apiece. The 27-year-old Pereira, who leads the Cottagers with six assists, has scored in two of his last four matches. Midfielder Harrison Reed did not score in his first five Premier League seasons but has recorded three goals in 2022-23, including one in Fulham's victory against Aston Villa earlier this campaign. See which team to back here.

