Aston Villa attempt to extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games when they host Fulham in a 2022-23 English Premier League match on Tuesday. Aston Villa (15-6-11) have recorded seven wins during their run, which continued with Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brentford. Fulham (13-6-12) have followed a four-game skid with a pair of victories, including a 2-1 triumph over Leeds United on Saturday. The Cottagers cruised past the Villans 3-0 at home in their first meeting of the season.

Kickoff at Villa Park is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Aston Villa are the -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Aston Villa vs. Fulham odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Fulham are +350 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Fulham vs. Aston Villa:

Aston Villa vs. Fulham money line: Aston Villa -130, Fulham +350, Draw +270

Aston Villa vs. Fulham over/under: 2.5 goals

Aston Villa vs. Fulham spread: Aston Villa -0.5 (-135)

AVL: The Villans have posted four consecutive clean sheets at home

FUL: The Cottagers have allowed at least one goal in seven straight matches

Why you should back Aston Villa



The Villans haven't lost since falling 4-2 to Arsenal on Feb. 18 and have allowed a total of three goals during their unbeaten streak. The club recorded five consecutive victories prior to Saturday's draw, outscoring its opponents 12-1 during the run. Forward Ollie Watkins leads Aston Villa with 14 goals and produced five during a four-game streak before coming up empty against Brentford.

The 27-year-old Watkins got off to a slow start this season, netting only three goals over his first 18 matches. He has been on fire of late, however, converting in 10 of his last 13 contests. Watkins also is first on the Villans with six assists, while midfielders Douglas Luiz, who scored the team's long goal on Saturday, and Jacob Ramsey have notched five apiece.

Why you should back Fulham

The Cottagers have produced five goals over their last two contests after registering a total of three during their losing streak. Leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic (11 goals) remains out of the lineup due to suspension, but Fulham has seen an unlikely source pick up the offensive slack of late. Winger Harry Wilson, who failed to convert in his first 20 games of the season, has scored in each of his last two outings.

Fulham also hopes to receive some production from forward Bobby Reid and midfielders Andreas Pereira and Manor Solomon, who have scored four goals apiece. The 27-year-old Pereira, who leads the Cottagers with six assists, has scored in two of his last four matches. Midfielder Harrison Reed did not score in his first five Premier League seasons but has recorded three goals in 2022-23, including one in Fulham's victory against Aston Villa earlier this campaign.

