Aston Villa will take on Leicester City at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Aston Villa is 5-2-3 at home, while Leicester City is 3-0-7 on the road. Aston Villa have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 4-2-3 when expecting a win. They might be making someone very happy this season: a $100 bet on them to win every game so far would now be worth a respectable $1,195.93. Leicester City can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 3-1-9 in that position.

The latest Aston Villa vs. Leicester City odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Aston Villa as the -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Leicester City the +270 underdog. A draw is priced at +255, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals. Before entering any Aston Villa vs. Leicester City picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is 5-1 (+409) on his Champions League picks and was 8-4 (+490) on his final 12 World Cup plays (5-0 on over/under picks). He also went 14-9-1 on picks in his world soccer parlay article over the six weeks before the World Cup break.

Aston Villa vs. Leicester City money line: Aston Villa: -105, Leicester City: +270, Draw: +255

Aston Villa vs. Leicester City over/under: 2.5 goals

What you need to know about Aston Villa

Aston Villa fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. Aston Villa won by a goal and slipped past Southampton 1-0. The score was all tied up 0-0 after the first half, but Aston Villa scored a goal in the second which made all the difference. The win bumped their Premier League season record up to 8-4-8.

Aston Villa enter Saturday's match having scored 23 goals this season, while conceding 27 times. The Villans have been much better defensively of late, recording a shutout in two of their last four league games.

What you need to know about Leicester City

Meanwhile, Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion finished up their game with a 2-2 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Leicester City, who haven't won a Premier League match since Nov. 12, 2022. The draw left them with a 5-3-12 record in Premier League play this season.

Leicester City are currently ranked 14th in the Premier League standings, just one point clear of the relegation zone. Leicester's leaky defense has conceded at least two goals in four of their last five Premier League matches.

