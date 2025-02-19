Liverpool will look to extend their lead in the Premier League title chase when they visit Aston Villa on Wednesday. The Reds could get a 10-point advantage over second-place Arsenal with a victory on Wednesday, and they have still only lost one match this season. Meanwhile, Aston Villa sit ninth in the EPL table and are looking to get back in the win column after going winless in four straight domestic matches.

Kickoff from Villa Park in Birmingham is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Liverpool are -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Aston Villa vs. Liverpool odds, while Aston Villa are +290 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Liverpool vs. Aston Villa picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units). The EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Anyone who follows him at sportsbooks or on betting apps could be way up.

Now, Green has broken down Aston Villa vs. Liverpool from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Aston Villa:

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool 90-minute money line: Aston Villa +290, Liverpool -120, Draw +290

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool over/under: 3.5 goals

AV: 6-6-1 at home in EPL this season

LIV: 9-4-0 on the road in EPL this season

Why you should back Aston Villa

The Villains have gone 6-6-1 in 13 league home games this season, not losing since a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on August 24. Unai Emery's men have scored in 11 out of 13 home games this season, which suggests they will find the back of the net on Wednesday as well.

Aston Villa will be without defenders Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa, but their firepower up front should help them stay competitive against Liverpool. Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers, Donyell Malen, Jacob Ramsey and Marco Asensio all pack a punch, but Emery could also put Marcus Rashford into the mix. Rashford is on loan from Manchester United and would love the chance to stick it to his old rivals Liverpool.

Why you should back Liverpool

While Aston Villa have been hard to take down at home, Liverpool have been a force to reckon with on the road. The Reds are unbeaten on the road, going 9-4-0 over 14 away matches. They have scored two or more goals in four of their last five domestic away games and will look to take advantage of Aston Villa's depleted defense.

All eyes will be on Mohamed Salah to find the back of the net. The Egyptian forward leads the Premier League with 23 goals in 25 matches, while also contributing 14 assists. He has scored at least once in four straight EPL matches and scored against Aston Villa in the reverse fixture on Nov. 9, which Liverpool won 2-0 at Anfield.

How to make Liverpool vs. Aston Villa picks

The English Premier League match analysis is leaning Over on the goal total.

So who wins Liverpool vs. Aston Villa on Wednesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Aston Villa vs. Liverpool have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has been profitable across multiple leagues.