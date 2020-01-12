Aston Villa vs. Manchester City: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Manchester City 14-5-2; Aston Villa 6-12-3

What to Know

Manchester City is headed to at Villa Park to take on Aston Villa with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. Man City will face off against Villa on the road at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Villa Park. The two teams each escaped with close wins against their previous opponents.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for City and Everton last week, but City stepped up in the second half. Man City dodged a bullet, finishing off Everton 2-1.

Speaking of close games: Villa won by a goal, slipping past Burnley 2-1. The Aston Villa offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

The wins brought City up to 14-5-2 and the Lions to 6-12-3. City are 6-5-2 after wins this year, the Lions 1-3-1.

How To Watch

Who: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Manchester City won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.