The Premier League returns to action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Manchester City 9-3-2, Aston Villa 9-2-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Aston Villa is on a six-game streak of home wins, while Man City is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Aston Villa will take on Manchester City at 3:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The odds don't look promising for Aston Villa but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Aston Villa has not lost an EPL match since November 5th, a trend which continued in their latest game on Sunday. Aston Villa and Bournemouth played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Man City and Tottenham combined for eight shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive six total goals scored. Man City played to a draw too, finishing 3-3 against Tottenham. Tottenham got a bit of extra help from Man City's Heung-Min Son, who scored in his own goal at minute nine.

Their wins bumped Aston Villa to 9-2-3 and Bournemouth to 3-4-7.

Aston Villa came up short against Man City when the teams last played back in February, falling 3-1. Will Aston Villa have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other English Premier League content.

Odds

Manchester City is a solid favorite against Aston Villa, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -136 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City won 7 games and tied 1 game in their last 8 contests with Aston Villa.