The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Manchester United 7-3-2; Aston Villa 3-7-3

What to Know

Aston Villa and Manchester United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Villa Park. Man United will be strutting in after a win while the Lions will be stumbling in from a loss.

Villa's and Newcastle United's match on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Villa was thoroughly outmatched nothing to nothing in the second half. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Villa as they lost 4-0. The matchup was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but they were outplayed the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, Man United dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off West Ham United 1-0. The Manchester United offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the contest anyway.

The Lions won their first match against the Red Devils 1-0 last season, but Man United managed a 2-2 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

Who: Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Villa +240; Draw +250; United +110 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Manchester United have won three out of their last six games against Aston Villa.