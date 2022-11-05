The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Manchester United @ Aston Villa
- Current Records: Manchester United 7-3-2; Aston Villa 3-7-3
What to Know
Aston Villa and Manchester United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Villa Park. Man United will be strutting in after a win while the Lions will be stumbling in from a loss.
Villa's and Newcastle United's match on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Villa was thoroughly outmatched nothing to nothing in the second half. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Villa as they lost 4-0. The matchup was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but they were outplayed the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, Man United dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off West Ham United 1-0. The Manchester United offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the contest anyway.
The Lions won their first match against the Red Devils 1-0 last season, but Man United managed a 2-2 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- TV: Peacock
- Odds: Villa +240; Draw +250; United +110 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Series History
Manchester United have won three out of their last six games against Aston Villa.
- Jan 15, 2022 - Manchester United 2 vs. Aston Villa 2
- Sep 25, 2021 - Aston Villa 1 vs. Manchester United 0
- May 09, 2021 - Manchester United 3 vs. Aston Villa 1
- Jan 01, 2021 - Manchester United 2 vs. Aston Villa 1
- Jul 09, 2020 - Manchester United 3 vs. Aston Villa 0
- Dec 01, 2019 - Aston Villa 2 vs. Manchester United 2