After a midweek FA Cup defeat to Chelsea, Aston Villa will have a quick chance to bounce back as they host the resurgent Red Devils of Manchester United at Villa Park. Erik ten Hag's men are now undefeated in their last five matches as Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund have rounded into form to lead the attack. With Villa now slipping into fifth place in the Premier League following Tottenham's victory, this is an important chance for Erik ten Hag's team.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 11 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : ViIla Park -- Birmingham, England

: ViIla Park -- Birmingham, TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Aston Villa +115; Draw +280; Manchester United +200

Storylines

Aston Villa: Unai Emery will need to make a change as Ezri Konsa will be unavailable due to a knee sprain but the defense could be boosted if Lucas Digne can pass a late fitness test from his thigh injury. New signing Morgan Rogers made his debut against Sheffield United and could be involved in this match if needed.

Manchester United: Lisandro Martinez is out again with a knee injury that could sideline him for at least eight weeks causing more defensive rotation for ten Hag. Defense has been one of United's strengths this season so maintaining that will be critical while facing the threat of Ollie Watkins and John McGinn.

Prediction

Hojlund will keep his hot play going but it won't be enough for a victory as Villa claws back for a point after going behind. Pick: Aston Villa 1, Manchester United 1