Manchester United are looking to maintain momentum but face a tough task when they visit Villa Park on Sunday to take on Aston Villa in a 2023-24 English Premier League match. United (12-2-9) are on a five-match unbeaten run overall and are regaining their health as they push for a top-four spot. The Red Devils, who finished third last season, entered Matchweek 24 sixth in the Premier League table. Villa (14-4-5) are in the fourth spot, eight points ahead of United and five behind league leaders Liverpool. The Villans have lost two of their past three, including a 3-1 home setback in Wednesday's FA Cup battle with Chelsea.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. In 2023, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He has started 2024 on an 8-2 run on Premier League picks, bringing a profit of $447 to $100 bettors.

AVL: Have posted four clean sheets in their past six overall matches.

MNU: Have scored at least twice in five straight in all competitions.

Why you should back Aston Villa

The Villans have scored just one fewer goal at Villa Park than United have scored in all of their matches (30-31). The hosts are tied for third-most goals in the league with 49. Ollie Watkins is tied for fifth in the league in goals (11) and leads the EPL in assists (10). Leon Bailey has seven goals, and John McGinn and Douglas Luiz both have six, as many as United's top scorer. Aston Villa are 9-1-1 at home, where they have a plus-19 goal differential. They are even on the road.

United have scored just 13 goals and earned 16 of their 38 points from 11 away matches. Villa won the home meeting with United 3-1 last season. Bailey got a goal in that one, and United's only score was an own goal. Villa have yielded the third-fewest shots in the league (234) while Man U have given up the fourth-most (352). The Villans have lost consecutive league home matches, but before that, they had won 15 straight at Villa Park, conceding just seven goals. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have gotten several key players back in recent weeks and have plenty of talent in attack to score more goals. Casemiro, a key to United's game plan on both ends, is back at full strength, and Luke Shaw also has returned to the back line. Alejandro Garnacho, 19, is emerging as a dangerous scorer, and Rasmus Hojland has goals in four straight matches in all competitions. United have won three straight matches against Villa, though all came at home.

The last meeting was a 3-2 Red Devils victory, as Garnacho scored twice and Hojlund had the other goal. That was also the case in United's most recent match, with Hojlund scoring and Garnacho adding a brace in a 3-0 victory against West Ham last Sunday. Scott McTominay has a team-high six league goals, and Marcus Rashford (five) and Bruno Fernandes (three goals, five assists) can trouble defenses. Man U haven't lost in February since 2018, going 15-9-0. See which team to pick here.

