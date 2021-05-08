Manchester United are sitting comfortably in second place as they travel to Aston Villa Sunday at the beginning of a busy week with further matches Tuesday and Thursday as the schedule crunch caused by the cancellation of their match with Liverpool rears its ugly head. United will likely be prioritizing their May 26 final against Villarreal as well as they navigate this tricky part of the schedule.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:05 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9:05 a.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV/Online streaming: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Aston Villa +350, Draw +265, Manchester United -125 (odds via William Hill sportsbook)

What to Know

Manchester United is headed to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa with hopes of winning their second match of the season against the surprisingly competitive Villa side. While United famously had their previously scheduled match cancelled due to protests outside (and eventually inside) Old Trafford, the side was in good form before that and hasn't actually lost a match since their shock January 27th home defeat to Sheffield United.

Aston Villa still have a spot in the top half of the table to play for as they currently sit in 11th place, only one point behind 10th place Arsenal, and two behind ninth place Leeds while also having one and two more matches to play than the teams directly above them in the table. Villa are still waiting for their talisman Jack Grealish to return from injury and have struggled to reach their early season hieghts without him.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Series History

Manchester United won two meetings and tied one meeting in their last three contests with Aston Villa.

Jan 01, 2021 - Manchester United 2 vs. Aston Villa 1

Jul 09, 2020 - Manchester United 3 vs. Aston Villa 0

Dec 01, 2019 - Aston Villa 2 vs. Manchester United 2

Prediction

Aston Villa are always a tough match and they prove no different while hosting United, holding the favorites to a hard fought draw thanks to some late heroics from striker Ollie Watkins. Pick: Villa 1, United 1