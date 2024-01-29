Aston Villa look to avenge their season-opening loss when they host Newcastle United in an English Premier League match on Tuesday. Aston Villa (13-4-4) began the campaign with a 5-1 setback at Newcastle but have lost just three of 20 matches since and have gone 6-3-1 over their last 10 contests. Newcastle (9-2-10) hope to halt a losing streak that reached four games when the Magpies dropped a 3-2 decision at Manchester City last time out.

Kickoff at Villa Park is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. The Villans are -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Aston Villa vs. Newcastle odds, while the Magpies are +275 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +285 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle money line: Villans -115, Magpies +275, Draw +285

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle over/under: 3.5 goals

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle spread: Villans -0.5 (-115)

AV: The Villans have posted three consecutive clean sheets across all competitions

NEW: The Magpies have scored at least two goals in four straight matches across all competitions

Why you should back Aston Villa

Even though the Villans failed to convert against Everton in their last Premier League match, they still managed to earn a point with a 0-0 draw. They are one of the top offensive teams in the league, ranking fourth with 43 goals, and also are fourth with a plus-16 goal differential. Forward Ollie Watkins has been a force as he is tied for eighth in the Premier League with nine goals and shares the lead with a career-high eight assists.

The 28-year-old Watkins is on the verge of hitting double digits in goals for the fourth time in four seasons with Aston Villa and the eighth consecutive campaign overall. Midfielder Douglas Luiz and winger Leon Bailey have netted six goals apiece, with the former converting in the 89th minute against Burnley on Dec. 30 to give the club a 3-2 victory in its last home outing. The 26-year-old Bailey registered five goals in 51 matches over his first two seasons with the Villans.

Why you should back Newcastle United

The Magpies also are among the league leaders offensively, as they rank sixth with 41 goals. Leading the way for the club is forward Alexander Isak, who already has matched his total from last season with 10 goals. The 24-year-old Swede is tied for sixth in the EPL in goals and has converted in three consecutive league matches.

Isak registered the first of his two braces this campaign in the opener against Aston Villa, with his goal in the 16th minute breaking a 1-1 deadlock. Winger Anthony Gordon is tied with striker Callum Wilson, who is doubtful due to injury, with seven goals and also has notched five assists. The 22-year-old Gordon recorded a total of three assists in 81 contests over his first four seasons in the Premier League.

