Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

Who's Playing

Aston Villa (home) vs. Newcastle United (away)

Current Records: Aston Villa 3-7-2; Newcastle United 4-5-3

What to Know

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET on Monday at Villa Park. Newcastle has kept their last five contests to within one goal, so Villa should be prepared for a fight.

It was all tied up 1-1 at the half for the Magpies and Bournemouth last week, but the Magpies stepped up in the second half. The Magpies won by a goal, slipping past Bournemouth 2-1.

Villa lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton.

Newcastle United's victory lifted them to 4-5-3 (15 points) while Aston Villa's defeat dropped them down to 3-7-2 (11 points). We'll see if Newcastle can repeat their recent success or if Villa bounces back and reverse their fortune.

