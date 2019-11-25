Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United soccer game

Who's Playing

Aston Villa (home) vs. Newcastle United (away)

Current Records: Aston Villa 3-7-2; Newcastle United 4-5-3

What to Know

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET on Monday at Villa Park. Newcastle has kept their last five contests to within one goal, so Villa should be prepared for a fight.

It was all tied up 1-1 at the half for the Magpies and Bournemouth last week, but the Magpies stepped up in the second half. The Magpies won by a goal, slipping past Bournemouth 2-1.

Villa lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton.

Newcastle United's victory lifted them to 4-5-3 (15 points) while Aston Villa's defeat dropped them down to 3-7-2 (11 points). We'll see if Newcastle can repeat their recent success or if Villa bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • Who: Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United
  • When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Villa Park
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
