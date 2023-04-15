untitled-design-2023-04-14t203725-993.png
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

  • Newcastle United @ Aston Villa
  • Current Records: Newcastle United 15-11-3; Aston Villa 14-5-11

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Villa Park
  • TV: USA Network
What to Know

Aston Villa are on a 3-game streak of home wins, Newcastle United a 3-game streak of away wins -- but one of these streaks may end shortly. Aston Villa will take on Newcastle United at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams are coming into the contest red-hot, with Aston Villa sitting on four straight victories and Newcastle United on five.

On Saturday, Aston Villa's game was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Two seems to be a good number for Aston Villa as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of goals in their10:00 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United weren't the first on the board on Saturday, but they got there more often. They had just enough and edged Brentford out 2-1.

Their wins bumped Aston Villa to 14-5-11 and Newcastle United to 15-11-3. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

Odds

Newcastle United are the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +109 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Featured Game | Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United
Spread
Moneyline
Total
AVL
+0.5
-135
+260
o2.5
-105
NEW
-0.5
+105
+108
u2.5
-125
DRAW
+230
