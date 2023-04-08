The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 6-9-14; Aston Villa 13-5-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: Peacock

What to Know

Nottingham Forest will head out on the road to face off against Aston Villa at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Nottingham Forest are hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

There was early excitement for Nottingham Forest after they claimed the first goal on Tuesday, however, they wouldn't score again. They fell in a 2-1 heartbreaker to Leeds United. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Nottingham Forest, who haven't won a game since February 11th.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa's game on Tuesday was all tied up 1-1 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Leicester City and snuck past 2-1. Winning may never get old, but Aston Villa sure are getting used to it with three in a row.

While Nottingham Forest is hoping for a better result this time, Aston Villa is hoping to keep the momentum going. Check CBS Sports after the matchup to see if Nottingham Forest succeed or if Aston Villa can keep it going.

Odds

Aston Villa are a huge favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -164 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

