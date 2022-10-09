It's another Monday matchup of struggling teams in the English Premier League when Nottingham Forest host Aston Villa at City Ground. Forest (1-1-6) have lost five straight games and could be headed right back down to the Championship if they don't turn things around quickly. They were already last in the Premier League table heading into last Monday's matchup with 19th-place rival Leicester City, then they were embarrassed 4-0. Villa (2-2-4) entered the week in 14th place, but they appear to be turning a corner. The Villans are unbeaten in their past three (1-2-0), though a listless 0-0 draw against Leeds last Sunday sapped some of their optimism.

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa spread: Villas -0.5 (+110)

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa over/under: 2.5 goals

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa money line: Forest +250, Villa +113, Draw +235

NF: Taiwo Awoniyi had 20 goals over the past two seasons at Union Berlin

had 20 goals over the past two seasons at Union Berlin AVL: Danny Ings has 42 league goals since the start of the 2019-20 season

Why you should back Aston Villa



The Villans have a lot of talent up top to exploit a Forest defense that has yielded 21 goals, second-most in the league. Their attack hasn't clicked yet, but Villa have plenty of firepower. Ollie Watkins scored 11 goals last season, while Danny Ings scored seven and had six assists. Emiliano Buendia (four goals, six assists) and Philippe Coutinho (five, three) also can cause a lot of trouble. The teams have met 10 times previously in the Premier League and Villa are 5-4-1.

While Villa haven't been scoring goals, they have been much stronger than Forest on the back line. They have conceded 10 in their eight matches, and they allow fewer than 12 shots per game while the Tricky Trees are yielding almost 17. Four of Forest's six goals have come in 3-2 losses, so if they come out with an attacking style, Villa will get plenty of chances. Forest have conceded 18 of the 21 goals during the current losing streak as they have chased more scoring.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees signed a bevy of talented players this summer, but manager Steve Cooper has needed time to find the right fits and tactics. He just signed a new contract, and the team is sure to start showing some urgency to get out of the relegation zone. Five of its six goals have come at home, four over the past two games at City Ground. Taiwo Awoniyi (two goals), Brennan Johnson (two), Emmanuel Dennis and Jesse Lingard all are capable of moments of brilliance.

Cooper could go back to a more conservative approach against a Villa team that has also struggled to score, letting the offense come on counter-attacks. Forest allowed 40 goals in 46 matches, second-fewest in the Championship last season, and key defenders Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna and Steve Cook remain. All three have three yellow cards already, and the Tricky Trees lead the EPL in bookings. That physical style in the back could frustrate the Villans.

