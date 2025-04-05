Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will face off for the second time this season in a Premier League clash on Saturday. The visiting Tricky Trees are holding on to third in the EPL table after winning three straight matches and won the reverse fixture 2-1 back on Dec. 14. Meanwhile, the Villans are just four points out of a top-four spot in the standings and have won three of their last five games.

Kickoff at Villa Park in Birmingham is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The hosts are +105 favorites (risk $100 to win $105) in the latest Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest odds, while Forest are +260 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +265, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. In 2023, he was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's Premier League picks and predictions for Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest on Saturday:

Aston Villa (+100)

While the Tricky Trees have been a formidable force for most of the season, they have also lost three of their last four away fixtures and conceded 11 goals over those three games. That stacks the odds against them as they visit the Villans, who are unbeaten in their last 14 league games at Villa Park. "I'm expecting to see an exciting match on Saturday with Aston Villa doing enough to collect all three points on home soil," Sutton told SportsLine.

Over 2.5 goals (-117)

In addition to Forest conceding a plethora of goals on the road, Villa have scored two goals in five of their last seven home matches. That includes a 2-2 draw against league-leading Liverpool and a 2-1 victory against Chelsea in Villa's last home league match. Sutton adds that "Over. 2.5 goals has hit in four of Villa's last five league fixtures." FanDuel Sportsbook has one of the best prices at -117.

