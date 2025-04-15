Aston Villa will host PSG on Tuesday for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after the side coached by Luis Enrique managed to beat the English side 3-1 at the Parc de Princes. Villa need to score at least two if they want to qualify for the top four of the tournament for the first time since 1982, when they won their only Champions League trophy after winning 1-0 in the final against Bayern Munich. PSG, on the other side, already clinched their domestic league title and can focus on the European tournament after being eliminated by Borussia Dortmund last season in the semifinals. Since his appointment in the summer of 2023, Luis Enrique's focus has been to become European champions with PSG for the first time in the club's history, after losing the 2020 final against Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich. To do so, PSG need to first knock out Aston Villa and former PSG head coach Unai Emery, who showed again his status as manager in the first leg, despite the result. Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Aston Villa vs. PSG and odds

Date : Tuesday, April 15 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 15 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Villa Park -- Birmingham, England

: Villa Park -- Birmingham, England Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Aston Villa +230; Draw +260; PSG +110

The first leg

PSG won 3-1 in Paris despite the guests scoring the opening goal of the night with a nice play on a counterattack leading to a goal for Morgan Rogers before two wonderful goals of Desire Doue from outside the box and then the solo play of former Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the beginning of the second half. It was Nuno Mendes, just before the final whistle, who secured the 3-1 final score, making things much easier for PSG ahead of the second leg.

What PSG are saying

Luis Enrique said he won't underestimate the potential of Aston Villa. "The objectives are very clear: to solve the problems that this Aston Villa team will pose for us during the match, and to win the game. At the end of tomorrow's match, only one of the two teams will qualify for the semifinals. That's what makes this competition so exciting. There's no overconfidence on our part, only the determination to deal with the problems Aston Villa will look to cause us. It's always a pleasure to play in a stadium with so much history. Our players are used to it. For us, it's by no means a problem, but rather a source of motivation."

What Aston Villa are saying

Unai Emery spoke about how difficult it will be to face PSG on Tuesday during the pre-match press conference. "We have to accept our gameplan as better as possible, and we have to try to understand the idea, how we can get individual duels on the field. The players, they are protagonists, to do their best work and to get their best performances. After the first leg, we were playing away, of course, the result is for them. They showed their favourite way they have for this competition and as well playing against us, but we showed as well our capacity to compete, getting close, to be as well adding with our possibilities to beat them. Tactically we are going to try to get our best individual and collective tactical idea to face them. We have to believe, showing our wishes to get it, respecting them in the same way we did there, but of course trying to use now Villa Park like our home and like our fortress."

Predicted lineups

Aston Villa XI: Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans; John McGinn, Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers; Marcus Rashford.

PSG XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Beraldo, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue.

Player to watch

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG -- The former Napoli winger scored a sensational goal in the first leg of the quarterfinals last week and he's been one of the greatest signings, if not the best, of the January transfer window around Europe. It's clear that if PSG will advance to the top four of the Champions League, a lot of the credit has to go to his performances and how he integrated well in the team since he joined in January.

Storyline to watch

Emiliano Martinez vs PSG -- Despite the 3-1 defeat in Paris, Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was by far the most awaited player on the pitch for what happened before the game. Martinez had a strong rivalry with the French fans since the 2022 World Cup final when he won with Argentina the final against France at the penalties. Martinez arrived in style in Paris wearing an hat with the drawings of the World Cup and the Copa America. Fans whistled him since the pre-game warmup until the final whistle and at the end he left the pitch after conceding three goals to the French team.

Prediction

Despite last week's result, Emery's team showed they have the potential to create chances and score against the French team, but it shouldn't be enough to finish the comeback as Villa have to score three goals to overturn the first leg's result. Pick: Aston Villa 2, PSG 2.

