Aston Villa vs. Southampton: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who's Playing
Southampton @ Aston Villa
Current Records: Southampton 4-10-3; Aston Villa 4-10-3
What to Know
Southampton will take on Aston Villa in a holiday battle at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Southampton has kept their last seven contests to within one goal, so Villa should be prepared for a fight.
On Saturday, Southampton lost 1-0 to West Ham United.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Villa was not quite Sheffield United's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. The Lions came up short against Sheffield, falling 2-0.
Since Southampton (4-10-3) and the Lions (4-10-3) are both at 15 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Southampton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
