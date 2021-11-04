It's a matchup of teams heading in opposite directions on Friday when Southampton hosts Aston Villa in an English Premier League match at St. Mary's Stadium. Southampton (2-5-3) is unbeaten in its past five games, including a victory against Premier League leader Chelsea last Tuesday in the League Cup's Round of 16. Aston Villa (3-1-6) has lost four straight and sits 15th in the Premier League Table. The Saints have surged past Villa into the 14th spot and appear to be gaining momentum as Villa has lost its way since last month's international break.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET in Southampton, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Southampton as the +105 favorite (risk $100 to win $105) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Aston Villa vs. Southampton odds, with Aston Villa the +260 underdog. A draw is priced at +250 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any Southampton vs. Aston Villa picks or English Premier League predictions, make sure you check out what European soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have hauled in stunning profits. Green has generated well over $36,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has taken a close look at Aston Villa vs. Southampton from every possible angle and just revealed his coveted Premier League picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his EPL picks. Here are several odds and betting lines for Southampton vs. Aston Villa:

Southampton vs. Aston Villa spread: Southampton -0.5 (+100)

Southampton vs. Aston Villa over-under: 2.5 goals

Southampton vs. Aston Villa money line: Southampton +105, Aston Villa +260, Draw +250

SH: GK Alex McCarthy allows 1.20 goals per match

AV: GK Emiliano Martinez yields 1.78 goals per game



Why you should back Southampton

The Saints come in with confidence after playing to a 1-1 draw with Chelsea and winning in a shootout last Tuesday. They also beat Watford 1-0 in league play last Saturday, and striker Che Adams has gotten hot. He scored the lone goal in both matches, and while Southampton doesn't score a lot, it will be facing a defense that has struggled mightily. Only two EPL teams have conceded more than the 19 goals Villa has given up, and 11 of those have come in road matches. Southampton has allowed just four goals in five matches on its home turf this season.

Southampton has scored in seven of its 10 games, playing to scoreless draws with Manchester City and West Ham and losing 1-0 to Wolves. The Saints have taken seven points from their past three league games (2-1-0), the same number as in their previous 10 matches (1-4-5). They also come in healthy, while Villa has been beset by injuries and is likely to be without its top scoring threat. The Saints have lost just once in the past nine league meetings with Villa (5-3-1), holding a 21-10 goal advantage in those matches.

Why you should back Aston Villa

Aston Villa has a poor recent record against the Saints but won the last meeting between the teams, taking a 1-0 victory at St. Mary's in January. Villa is likely to be without main scoring option Danny Ings (three goals) after he tested positive for COVID, but manager Dean Smith has numerous solid players to turn to in attack. Ollie Watkins (two goals), Emiliano Buendia (one) and Leon Bailey (one) all can get the job done up front, and the Saints have yielded the fifth-most shots in the league. More than 32 percent of those shots have been on target.

Villa has not been lighting up the scoreboard, but it does have 14 goals in the 10 matches, while the Saints have scored just nine. It has failed to score in just one game this season, and that was against defensive giant Chelsea. It has victories against Everton and Manchester United, and it is trying to regain the form it showed before the international break last month. Villa was 4-2-2 in its first eight games in all competitions this season, but the time off seemed to halt its momentum. The home side has won once in the past six meetings (1-4-1) between the teams.

How to make EPL picks for Southampton vs. Aston Villa

Green has scrutinized Friday's Aston Villa vs. Southampton match from all sides, and he is leaning over on the goal total. He also provides his two best bets, including a confident play on the money line. He's only sharing those picks for this English Premier League match at SportsLine.

So, who wins Aston Villa vs. Southampton in Friday's Premier League matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Southampton vs. Aston Villa match, all from the European soccer expert who has generated more than $36,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.